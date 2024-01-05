White Castle to bring back fine dining for Valentine’s Day: 'A tradition for hopeful romantics'

White Castle is again transforming its fast-food rooms into "Love Castles" or fine dining establishments for couples looking to celebrate their love over candlelight and sliders.

On the evening of Feb. 14, participating White Castle restaurants will offer hostess seating, tableside services and festive holiday decor.

According to the fast-food chain, the tradition started on Valentine’s Day in 1991 and has continued since.

"Celebrating Valentine’s Day at White Castle has become a tradition for hopeful romantics and Slider enthusiasts alike," said Jamie Richardson, the vice president at White Castle. "We look forward to opening our doors once again to romance and fun and making this Valentine’s Day another one to savor."

The experience is between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m., and reservations are required on OpenTable at more than 300 participating Castles. You can book a table here by searching for reservations on Feb. 14 at White Castle .

Like previous years, White Castle will also offer a special meal combo for lovebirds. The "Love Clutch Collection," which is available from Feb. 9 to Feb. 18, features 10 cheese sliders, 20 chicken rings and a sack of fries.

"Nothing says ‘I love you’ like the Love Clutch Collection," Richardson continued. "It’s a recipe for unforgettable moments with people you hold close."

White Castle is also releasing some special Valentine's Day merchandise to celebrate the occasion, including robes, T-shirts, and sunglasses.

Last year, White Castle brought back the Valentine’s Day experience after a two-year break during the COVID-19 pandemic. The fast-food chain also announced its newest employee, Flippy, a robot that cooks burgers to perfection. The chain is now implementing Flippy robots at 100 White Castle locations nationwide.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.




