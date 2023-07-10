Woman arrested after waving around handgun in downtown Seattle

A woman was arrested Sunday in downtown Seattle by police for harassing people with a handgun.

At around 4:30 p.m., Seattle Police officers responded to a report of a woman waving a handgun near the intersection of 3rd Avenue and Blanchard Street.

After police detained the woman and recovered the handgun, they were told by a witness that the suspect, a 59-year-old woman, was arguing with another woman before pulling out the gun.

Police later interviewed the victim, a 54-year-old woman who said that the suspect pointed the gun at her.

RELATED: SPD: Stolen gun recovered after bar fight in Pioneer Square

The suspect was arrested and booked into King County Jail for unlawful possession of a firearm and harassment.