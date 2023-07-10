SPD: Stolen gun recovered after bar fight in Pioneer Square

article

Police arrested a man after he allegedly tried to get involved in a bar fight with a stolen pistol in Seattle's Pioneer Square neighborhood early Sunday morning.

The incident happened in the 300 block of 2nd Avenue South around 1:34 a.m. No one was hurt.

Bar security told police they initially did not let the suspect into the bar because he was armed. When a large bar fight started inside the bar, the man tried to get involved by pushing past security and brandishing the gun threateningly.

Police later found the gun, which was reportedly stolen out of King County, in the suspect's waistband.

The 20-year-old was arrested for harassment and possession of a stolen firearm and booked into King County Jail. Police requested charges of unlawful carrying of a pistol and possession of another's identification.