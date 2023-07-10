Investigation underway after deputy shoots knife-wielding man in Sultan

An investigation is underway after deputies say they shot a knife-wielding man Sunday in Snohomish County. A dog was also shot and died at the scene.

Detectives with the Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team (SMART) are investigating the shooting that happened Sunday, July 9 in Sultan.

At 6:45 p.m deputies from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a man with a knife at the intersection of 2nd St. and Cedar Ave.

When deputies arrived the suspect was already in an altercation with another man, deputies gave verbal commands to the suspect who did not listen.

Deputies then engaged the suspect physically, later leading to the suspect being shot and wounded. During the altercation a dog came out of the suspect's house and was shot by deputies, the wounded dog then went back into the house and was found dead.

The wounded suspect, a 44-year-old man, was given aid by deputies and transferred to the Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett.

The identity of the other involved man has not been released.

The road was closed at Cedar Ave. and 3rd St. is in place as detectives continued to investigate.