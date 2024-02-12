Expand / Collapse search

Woman hit, killed near Auburn Airport

By FOX 13 News Staff
Auburn
Police are investigating after a woman was hit and killed by a car Monday morning.

AUBURN, Wash. - Police are investigating after a woman was hit by two cars and died near Auburn Municipal Airport Monday morning.

According to the Auburn Police Department (APD), officers responded to reports of a crash involving a pedestrian near the corner of Auburn Way N and 26th St. NE.

When authorities arrived, a woman was found dead at the scene. The two cars that struck the victim stayed at the scene until police arrived.

Investigators say the woman was attempting to cross the road when she was hit by a car, and then another. She was not using a crosswalk.

According to the APD, drug paraphernalia was found around the victim.

This is a developing story.