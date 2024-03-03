Woman killed in Belltown shooting, suspect in custody

Seattle Police have a suspect in custody for a shooting that killed a woman in Belltown early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a shots fired call at a building on Wall Street and Western Avenue around 1:10 a.m.

Investigators located a woman in her 20s or 30s with a gunshot wound in an alleyway between Wall and Vine Street. Despite life-saving efforts by officers and Seattle Fire crews, the woman died at the scene.

Seattle Police quickly identified a woman in her late 20s to early 30s as a suspect and took her into custody. SPD says they also recovered a gun.

The Homicide Unit is now investigating what led up to the deadly shooting.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.