Woman killed in car crash, Kent Police investigating

Kent Police are investigating after a woman was killed in a car crash early Saturday morning.

Officers were called around 1:55 a.m. to the area by S 208th St and 96th Ave S, dispatched to reports of a car in the ravine. They arrived and found the car had gone off-road and down an embankment.

Rescuers had to cut through vegetation to reach the car, where they found a 26-year-old Federal Way woman dead from her injuries.

No one else was in the car.

Witnesses told officers the car was speeding westbound on S 212th St and went down the ditch.

Investigators are still collecting information to find out what led up to the fatal crash. Anyone with information is urged to call Kent Police at (253) 856-5808, case #23-13487.