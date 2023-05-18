Woman killed in Seattle hit-and-run

A 53-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run late Wednesday in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood.

According to the Seattle Police Department, officers were called shortly before midnight to the 400 block of Queen Anne Ave. N..

Officers attempted life-saving measures until medics arrived, but the woman died at the scene.

The intersection of Queen Anne Ave. and Republic St. was closed during the investigation. The Traffic Collision Investigation Squad collected evidence at the scene.

No suspect information has been given.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.