Woman shot, killed in Shoreline

The King County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after a woman was found shot to death in Shoreline.

Deputies were called to an area near 2201 NE 201st Court, a few blocks away from Brugger's Bog Park, on May 18 just after 10 p.m.

When they arrived they found a woman down on the ground. She appeared to have been shot several times.

Paramedics were unable to save her life.

The King County Medical Examiner identified her as a 50-year-old woman who died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Her death is being investigated as a homicide.