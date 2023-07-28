Woman shot during fistfight near Tacoma Mall

Tacoma Police are looking for at least two suspects after a woman was shot in the hip during a fistfight.

Police responded to the 4500 block of S. Steele Street, near the Tacoma Mall, around 2:30 p.m. on Friday for reports of a fight and shots fired.

When police arrived, they found a woman who had been shot in her hip/pelvis area.

She was taken to a nearby hospital and her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

It's believed the woman had been a victim of car theft the previous day and had confronted the suspect. They arranged for a meeting to get her car back when the fight broke out, police said.

According to police, the woman showed up with a group of her family and friends and the male suspect arrived with another woman.

Police said the woman who was accompanying the male car theft suspect fired the gun. The pair drove off shortly after.

Police have not released a suspect or vehicle description.