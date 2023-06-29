Woman shot multiple times in West Seattle apartment

Police are investigating after a woman was shot multiple times inside of a West Seattle apartment early Thursday morning.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting around 3:30 a.m. off 9th Avenue Southwest.

According to police, a woman was shot in the leg and back. She was taken to Harborview Medical Center but her condition is unknown.

Police said it was reported a person entered the woman's apartment and shot her.

It's unknown what led up to the shooting and a description of the suspect has not been released.