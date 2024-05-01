Woman shot multiple times inside car in Seattle, police investigating

article

Seattle Police are looking for a suspect or suspects accused of opening fire on a parked vehicle that had two people inside.

The shooting was reported just after midnight on April 29, near the Lakewood Marina in South Seattle. When officers arrived, they found a 23-year-old woman inside a car with multiple gunshot wounds.

Her friend, who was also in the car with her, was uninjured.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

Police have not specified whether the women were specifically targeted or if it was random.

Medics took the shooting victim to Harborview Medical Center. She was initially brought in under serious condition.

While detectives searched the scene, they found multiple shell casings in two separate locations.

If you have any information about the incident, please call SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.