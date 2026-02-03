WSDOT crews recover family photos thrown onto Blewett Pass after break-in

The Brief Hundreds of family photos were strewn across Blewett Pass in Washington. Police say the scene followed a break-in at a storage unit. Investigators were able to track down one of the family members seen on the photos.



A storage unit break-in could have lead to a wipeout of family memories, but WSDOT crews went the extra mile to make sure hundreds of family photos were recovered safely.

Transportation crews spent the weekend collecting, drying and preparing decades worth of family photos to return to their rightful owner.

Timeline:

On Friday, Jan. 30, the crews first noticed the pictures strewn out along a stretch of US-97 Blewett Pass. They were able to find one of the women shown in a photo on Facebook.

WSDOT crews find hundreds of photos scattered on US-97 Blewett Pass

This is when they learned her storage unit has been broken into recently. It is believed the thieves dumped the photos getaway, according to WSDOT.

What they're saying:

"While the owner now lives out of state and will be reunited with her dear memories soon, our crews took care to pick up each photo and lay them out to dry," said a WSDOT representative on Instagram.

