WSDOT: Expect 90-minute delays on US 101 between Clallam, Jefferson Counties for fish passage work

By FOX 13 News Staff
Work underway on WSDOT fish passages

On Wednesday morning, WSDOT gathered near the ongoing Montlake lid project to discuss a number of major changes coming towards drivers in the coming days, as summer construction season has arrived.

Traffic officials are warning drivers who use US-101 between Clallam and Jefferson Counties to plan for an extra hour and a half of driving time for multiple construction projects through Friday. 

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), US 101 will be reduced to one lane near Blyn between Sequim Bay and Discovery Bay until 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18.

WSDOT is asking drivers to prepare for long backups and add at least 90 minutes of extra travel time to help prevent delays. Officials are also asking drivers to consider postponing trips, carpool, use transit or telework if possible. 

The purpose of this construction project is to correct fish passage barriers underneath US-101. WSDOT has said that the fish passage recovery program has environmental, cultural, and economic benefits: from creating jobs, to ensuring endangered salmon have a shot at recovery.

The following locations are being corrected, according to WSDOT:

  • Johnson Creek
  • Unnamed Tributary to Sequim Bay (Discovery Creek)
  • Unnamed Tributary to Sequim Bay 2
  • Chicken Coop Creek
  • Eagle Creek
  • Contractors Creek

Fish passage bridges will replace outdated culverts at five of the six locations listed above. Eagle Creek will be corrected with a new concrete box culvert.

According to WSDOT, In 2013, a federal court injunction required Washington state to increase its efforts in removing state-owned culverts that block habitat for salmon, bull trout and steelhead.

