WSP investigates deadly crash between semi-truck, motorcycle on I-90 near Easton

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating a deadly crash between a semi-truck and a motorcyclist that happened near Easton on Thursday.

According to the WSP, the crash happened on westbound I-90 near milepost 68 at 5:14 p.m. This area is two miles west of Easton city limits.

Investigators say both vehicles were traveling westbound, and the motorcyclist crashed into the semi as they were trying to switch lanes.

The WSP says the victim, 34-year-old Jeffrey Button from Issaquah, was found dead at the scene. Authorities say he was wearing a helmet.

The driver of the semi-truck stayed at the scene until troopers arrived. His truck was damaged, but he was able to drive away from the scene.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol played a role in this crash.

This is a developing story.