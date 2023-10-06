WSP investigates deadly crash in Marysville

The Washington State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened in Marysville early Friday morning.

At around 2:29 a.m., the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced there was a collision blocking the I-5 southbound off-ramp to SR-528.

Washington State Department of Transportation

According to the WSP, at least one person died in this crash.

Detectives closed down the off-ramp to investigate the incident, but reopened it at around 8:50 a.m.

The WSP says they are in the early stages of the investigation and more information will be released as soon as it becomes available.

This is a developing story.