WSP investigates deadly crash in Marysville
MARYSVILLE, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened in Marysville early Friday morning.
At around 2:29 a.m., the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced there was a collision blocking the I-5 southbound off-ramp to SR-528.
Washington State Department of Transportation
According to the WSP, at least one person died in this crash.
Detectives closed down the off-ramp to investigate the incident, but reopened it at around 8:50 a.m.
The WSP says they are in the early stages of the investigation and more information will be released as soon as it becomes available.
This is a developing story.