WSP investigates hit-and-run crash on I-405 in Bothell, 1 injured

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating a hit-and-run crash that left one person seriously injured in Bothell Friday morning.

The WSP sent out a notification at around 7:30 a.m. saying the left two southbound lanes of I-405 near milepost 26 were blocked for a serious crash between a pickup truck and a motorcycle.

Authorities say at least one person was injured. However, it’s not immediately clear which vehicle left the scene.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says the incident has caused a traffic backup of four miles. Southbound I-5 is seeing backups near the I-5 and I-405 interchange.

Authorities say this will be an extended closure with no estimated time of reopening.

The public is asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story.