WSP looking for witnesses to Lacey hit-and-run

Washington State Patrol is looking for anyone who may have witnessed a hit-and-run crash involving several cars in Lacey earlier this week.

According to troopers, a silver SUV or pickup truck was traveling southbound on I-5 near Marvin Road around 1:15 p.m. on Jan. 23 when it changed lanes and hit a Chrysler. That Chrysler was pushed into another pickup truck before the driver lost control, crossed the center line and hit two other vehicles in oncoming traffic.

One of the drivers hit in the oncoming lane was taken to the hospital with several facial injuries and lacerations.

Investigators have not been able to obtain any details that would lead to identifying the driver of the fleeing silver vehicle.

Anyone who may have more information about the fleeing vehicle or driver is asked to contact Detective Kevin Pratt at (253) 538-3173.