WSP searching for endangered missing man near Tulalip

The Washington State Patrol is asking the public for help locating a missing man who may be having a mental health crisis.

WSP activated an Endangered Missing Person Alert on behalf of the Tulalip Police Department Saturday afternoon.

WSP says 51-year-old Timothy Martini was last seen early Friday morning near Marin Drive NW.

WSP says Martini left behind his wallet, phone, keys and dog. He is also not dressed for the weather.

Martini is 6'1", 205 lbs, bald, and has brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a maroon t-shirt and jeans.

If you see Martini, please call 911.