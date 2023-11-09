WSP seeks help finding 28-year-old Bremerton woman considered at-risk

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is asking for the public’s help in finding a 28-year-old Bremerton woman who is considered at-risk.

According to the WSP, 28-year-old Naomi Coburn was last contacted by her family in the Bremerton area on Oct. 15.

Washington State Patrol

She is described as 5’2", 140 pounds with sandy blonde hair and hazel eyes.

She drives a white 2022 Honda HRV with Washington license plates: #CDH7670.

Anyone who sees her or knows her whereabouts is asked to call 911 and reference case number B23-005899.

RELATED: Remains of Thurston County man found nearly 5 years after his disappearance, investigation continues

This Missing Indigenous Person’s Alert was activated by the WSP on behalf of the Bremerton Police Department.

This is a developing story.