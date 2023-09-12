WSP seeks help finding missing Indigenous man, last seen July 19

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Indigenous man who is believed to be at-risk.

According to the WSP, 31-year-old Sean Rodland has not been seen or heard from since July 19.

Washington State Patrol

He’s 5’8" and weighs about 155 pounds. He has green eyes and brown hair.

Anyone who has seen him or knows his whereabouts are asked to call 911 immediately.

This Missing Indigenous Persons Alert was activated by the Washington State Patrol on behalf of the Seattle Police Department.