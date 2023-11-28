WSP seeks witnesses of Tacoma drive-by shooting, suspects wore ski masks

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is seeking witnesses of a drive-by shooting that happened in the Tacoma area last Tuesday.

According to the WSP, on Nov. 21 at around 1:40 p.m., troopers responded to reports of a shooting on SR-16 near Union Ave.

The WSP reports that the occupants of a white Kia Soul shot at a gray Chevrolet passenger car. According to investigators, the Kia had four people inside: one was described as a Black man, while the other three were wearing ski masks.

A black Kia sedan was seen driving behind the white Kia, with four people inside who were also wearing ski masks. Investigators believe that this black Kia sedan was associated with the suspect vehicle.

One of the windows of the victim’s car was shattered, but no one was injured.

If anyone witnessed the incident or any suspicious activity in the area at the time of the shooting, please contact WSP Detective Tessa Schahfer at tess.schahfer@wsp.wa.gov or 253-538-3172.

This is a developing story.