WSP: Thieves pull over, steal packages from crashed FedEx truck

Washington State Patrol (WSP) says thieves pulled over to steal packages from a FedEx truck that crashed on I-5 Friday night.

According to WSP, two cars crashed around 9:45 p.m. on southbound I-5, near Seattle’s Northgate neighborhood. A FedEx deliver truck following behind hit the brakes and swerved to avoid hitting the cars, and ending up rolling over and crashing.

Authorities say the truck blocked all lanes and flung packages across the freeway. The driver suffered only minor injuries.

Before troopers arrived, several people stopped to steal packages and drive away. WSP has not specified how many suspects or suspect vehicles were involved, nor how many packages were stolen. One instance of theft was captured on "video coverage" from the scene, but WSP has not identified if it was surveillance or phone video.

Washington State Patrol says they are working to identify suspects, and request any video of the incident from witnesses. Anyone with information or video evidence is urged to contact Trooper Johnson at rick.johnson@wsp.wa.gov.