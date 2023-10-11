WSP: Woman charged after deadly DUI crash with motorcyclist in Gig Harbor

A Federal Way woman is facing a vehicular homicide charge after she crashed head-on into a motorcyclist in Gig Harbor early Saturday morning.

According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), on Oct. 7 at around 1 a.m., troopers responded to a crash involving a car and a motorcycle on SR-16 at Rosedale St. NW.

When authorities arrived, they found the motorcyclist, 30-year-old Alicia Perrin of Shelton, dead at the scene. She was wearing a helmet.

The driver, 54-year-old Mecca Berkins, was injured and taken to a nearby hospital. WSP investigators believe she was driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

According to the WSP, Berkins was driving the wrong way in the eastbound lanes of SR-16 and crashed into the motorcyclist head on. The driver’s car came to a rest on the right shoulder facing the wrong way, and the motorcycle came to rest in the median.

Authorities say the roadway was blocked for a little less than six hours.