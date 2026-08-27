Healthy Living: Back-to-school anxiety

This content was provided by our sponsor, Kaiser Permanente.

Many students are returning to school after a few months away for the summer, and the social environment can feel stressful for them—But it doesn't have to!

Joining Good Day Seattle to explain how to navigate back-to-school anxiety, is Dr. Patricia Egwuatu, family medicine physician with Kaiser Permanente Capitol Hill Medical Center.

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