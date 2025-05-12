Healthy Living: Doctor discusses proper use of wearable health devices

This content was provided by our sponsor, Kaiser Permanente.

In today’s technology-driven world, many of us use wearable devices to monitor our health—but are we using them correctly?

Many people now use devices like smartwatches to track sleep, count steps, and monitor calorie intake. Dr. Scott Itano of Kaiser Permanente joined Studio 13 Live to explain how to use these devices properly.

