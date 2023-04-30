Bjorkstrand scores twice, Grubauer makes 33 saves, Kraken win Game 7, 2-1 over Avalanche

article

Oliver Bjorkstrand scored a pair of goals, Philipp Grubauer had one of the best games of his Seattle tenure with 33 saves and the Kraken knocked off the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche with a 2-1 victory in Game 7 to advance to the second round.

Seattle won a challenge for a missed offsides call that negated a would-be tying goal for Colorado less than three minutes into the third period. It was a goal the Avalanche wouldn't find a second time.

Grubauer was sensational for the Kraken in net in a brilliance series against his former team. Seattle's defense also stood tall with 29 blocked shots to help Grubauer pitch a gem in goal.

Bjorkstrand was the 15th different player to score for the Kraken in ther series as their depth won the battle against the Avalanche trio of stars in Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen and Cale Makar. But Grubauer's play brought the whole effort together.

Grubuaer was on the wrong end of a firing squad of Avalanche in the opening period. Colorado got 16 shots on net as Grubauer was tested time and time again. Rantanen and MacKinnon each had prime looks off one-timers and MacKinnon had another clean look from between the circles that was denied by Grubauer to keep the game scoreless through 20 minutes.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ DENVER, COLORADO - APRIL 30: The Seattle Kraken celebrate the first goal by Oliver Bjorkstrand against the Colorado Avalanche in the second period in Game Seven of the First Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Ball Arena on April 30, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

It took until Game 6 for the Avalanche to out-shoot Seattle in the opening period. They followed it up with an even more lopsided effort on Sunday. After being out-shot 13-10 in Seattle in Game 6, it was a 16-6 disparity in the opening period in Denver.

Jaden Schwartz had a good look in the opening minutes. Eeli Tolvanen was denied by Georgiev off a strong forecheck effort from Yanni Gourde. Morgan Geekie was denied a chance at a rebound in front of the net as well. But overall, the Kraken were on their heels throughout the period.

Then as they've done in every game in the series, the Kraken scored first. Oliver Bjorkstrand backhanded a shot from beneath the goal line that deflected off the stick of Alex Newhook, off the shoulder of Ben Meyers and into the net over Georgiev for a 1-0 Seattle lead.

Four minutes later, Tolvanen chipped a puck ahead for Bjorkstrand on a breakaway chance, and he beat Georgiev with a laser off the right post for a two-goal Kraken lead.

Colorado kept getting chance that Grubuaer kept finding a way to keep out of the net. An Evan Rodrigues chance was slightly fanned on and stopped. A Rantanen chance clanged off the far post and out. Another prime look between the circles for MacKinnon was stopped.

Vince Dunn was then called for a holding penalty as he tackled Denis Malgin to the ice with 1:50 left to play in the period which served as the first penalty for either team. Seattle had killed off 16-of-17 penalties in the series against Colorado's sixth-best power play unit in the league from the regular season. But Seattle's good fortunate on the penalty kill ran out. MacKinnon ripped a slap shot from the left circle that slightly deflected off Rantanen for a power play goal that cut the Seattle lead to 2-1 with 27.3 seconds left in the period.

It was Rantanen's seventh goal of the series for the Avalanche.

MacKinnon appeared to tie the game just 2:37 into the third period. A slap shot cleanly beat Grubauer as Ball Arena erupted for the tying goal. However, the Kraken challenged the goal for offsides and Artturi Lehkonen was indeed across the blue line before the puck as the goal was negated.

It's the second straight game Seattle has got a goal overturned due to an offsides challenge.

Makar went to the ice with a little over four minutes remaining with no penalty called for a possible trip on Seattle, which drew the ire of Avalanche fans eager for another power play chance for their home run hitters.

Jamie Oleksiak got a big block on a Logan O'Connor chance to deflect the puck wide of the net. As play rolled the opposite way, Georgiev got caught 20 feet out of the net after a missed poke try only for Seattle to be unable to find the net. Bjorkstrand caught a post with two minutes left that would have netted him a hat trick and served as an additional dagger for Seattle.

Georgiev left the net with 1:45 left to play and Seattle got a clearance that went for an icing with 44.5 seconds left. Rodrigues got one shot chance on goal with Georgiev pulled that Grubuaer saved for his final stop of night. The puck came back out to center with under 20 seconds left, and the Kraken closed out their first series win in franchise history.

Next up for Kraken is a second-round series against the Dallas Stars starting Tuesday night.

Notes:

– It was the first Game 7 for a major professional sports team in Seattle since the Supersonics lost Game 7 of the 1997 Western Conference Semifinals in the NBA.