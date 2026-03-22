Commentary: We’re excited and ready, but it’s now or never, NBA. Seattle fans have waited long enough

As they say, "Elvis has left the building," and the Sonics apparently left Seattle because they didn’t have a suitable building at the time of their departure.

So tonight, I turn to a different Elvis-ism in regard to the recent NBA news about a possible Sonics return.

As his song goes, "It’s now or never."

This week, the NBA’s Board of Governors will formally vote on whether to explore expansion to the specific cities of Seattle and Las Vegas. 23 of 30 votes are needed to pass, and multiple reports expect it will, based on the momentum expansion has among the league’s owners.

It means we’re officially two votes away from a Sonics return to Seattle – a yes vote this week and then another yes vote on a formal bid later this year.

But it also means that a "no" vote either time will officially break our hearts all over again – hence my statement, "It’s now or never."

Let me be clear: This city is ready to welcome the NBA back with open arms. The passion Sonics fans had will be reignited in an instant, and most people’s reaction to this week’s NBA news is a prime example of that. But either this specific effort results in a team, or count me out. For too long, we’ve been strung along, from the failed effort to relocate the Sacramento Kings in 2013 to the last five years of delays upon delays. First it was the new labor deal, and then the new TV deal, and then the sale of the Celtics.

So while I’m incredibly excited that we’re finally here, I hope the NBA and all parties involved understand that we can’t take much more. Either this plan works, or don’t bother stringing us along any further.

Now, I understand that the current circumstances put even more pressure on a potential ownership group to find an exorbitant amount of money to make this work. I can’t begin to imagine the challenge of meeting an asking price of at least six billion dollars for an expansion franchise, especially at the same time the Seahawks are seeking even more for new ownership themselves.

And they’re also having to do so in the midst of a new "Millionaires Tax" in this state – another potential hurdle which I’m sure is one reason commissioner Adam Silver is meeting with governor Bob Ferguson and Seattle mayor Katie Wilson tomorrow.

But my point is, while we’ve never been able to control the timing, now is still our best chance. And either the league approves a vote this week, and a local group steps up with a suitable bid, and then the league approves that bid and brings the Sonics home, or I’m done. Because fans here do not deserve any more emotional turmoil. They’ve been hopeful and supportive long enough.

To the NBA, an entire generation has passed now and we’re still more than ready.

But this time, it either happens, or don’t tease us again.

As Elvis said, it’s now or never – our love will no longer wait.