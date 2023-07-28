Expand / Collapse search

Diamondbacks play the Mariners in first of 3-game series

SEATTLE - The Arizona Diamondbacks begin a three-game series at home against the Seattle Mariners on Friday. Arizona is 27-26 at home and 55-48 overall. 

The Diamondbacks have the sixth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .327. Seattle has a 52-50 record overall and a 23-25 record in road games. The Mariners have a 39-7 record in games when they scored at least five runs.Friday's game is the first time these teams meet this season.

PITCHING PROBABLES: 

Mariners: Logan Gilbert (8-5, 3.88 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 116 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Tommy Henry (5-3, 4.01 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 58 strikeouts)

TOP PERFORMERS: 

Corbin Carroll has 21 doubles, five triples and 21 home runs while hitting .291 for the Diamondbacks. Christian Walker is 13-for-37 with four doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.
Ty France has 24 doubles, seven home runs and 38 RBI for the Mariners. Julio Rodriguez is 10-for-40 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: 

Diamondbacks: 3-7, .260 batting average, 7.52 ERA, outscored by 14 runs
Mariners: 6-4, .246 batting average, 5.19 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES:

Diamondbacks: Gabriel Moreno: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (back), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)
Mariners: Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), J.P. Crawford: day-to-day (knee), A.J. Pollock: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jarred Kelenic: 10-Day IL (foot), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)