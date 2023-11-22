Geno Smith expected to play for Seahawks vs. 49ers, Ken Walker III likely out

article

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith is expected to play Thursday night against the San Francisco 49ers despite being listed as questionable to play due to a bruise to the triceps of his throwing arm.

Head coach Pete Carroll said after practice on Wednesday that Smith had done well in practice and was expecting Smith to play Thanksgiving night.

"His attitude about what this was was it was not going to bother him, it wasn't going to be a big factor," Carroll said. "It looks bad because he's got a big bruise on the back of his triceps. But his attitude has been right on it the whole time. He hasn't missed a snap as far as -- we didn't let him throw the first couple days -- but he didn't miss a snap. And so he was doing everything so he's ready to go."

Smith took snaps in practice throughout the truncated week of work, but was kept from throwing passes until practice on Wednesday. He was injured late in the third quarter of Sunday's 17-16 loss to the Los Angeles Rams when his arm collided with the arm of defensive tackle Aaron Donald as Smith attempted a pass.

Smith was able to return for the final drive of the game and got the Seahawks into field goal range, but Jason Myers' 55-yard kick was short and right of target. He was a full participant in practice on Wednesday.

"I've had better days, but I'm getting there," Smith said of the injury on Tuesday.

While Smith is ready to play against the 49ers, running back Ken Walker III is almost certainly out. He's officially listed as doubtful, which may be Carroll's ever-present optimism playing a factor.

"Kenny's not going to make it," Carroll said. "We left it as doubtful because you never know. You know, you wake up in the morning and he says ‘I can go,' but he wasn't able to do anything during the week. We'll see. We'll leave the door open that much."

Walker pulled an oblique carry on a first quarter rush against the Rams last week. He immediately grabbed his lower left side after making a cut and didn't play another snap.

Carroll said they hope Walker can get back next week, but they won't know until they get back to practice on Sunday.

In Walker's place, Zach Charbonnet will step into the lead running back role with seventh-round pick Kenny McIntosh set to play for the first time.

"He knows that he's got a chance to get in there and he's in the rotation, he's playing, he's in the game," Carroll said of McIntosh. "Like I've been telling you, he's been practicing really well. He's looked like he's part of it without any hesitation I can tell you that. But you can see he's a little more excited because he knows he's got a shot to go this week."

McIntosh injured his knee in a preseason scrimmage at Lumen Field and was placed on injured reserve to begin the season. He returned to practice with the team on October 25 and added him back to the roster two weeks later.

McIntosh said he felt like he was back to 100 percent from the knee injury early in the regular season. It just took time for him to return to practice and even longer to get a chance to play.

"I'm feeling good, feeling energized, ready to go," McIntosh said.

McIntosh has been a healthy scratch the last two games as Seattle did not have enough spots on their game day roster to make him active for games. The Seahawks typically only keep three running backs active for gamedays and with Dallas serving as the team's kickoff and punt returner as well, McIntosh didn't have a chance to play.

That changed this week with Walker's injury.

"My opportunity is going to come and God is going to give me a chance and it's what you do with the opportunity," McIntosh said. "I'm looking to go out there and give it my all, go out there and have fun with the guys for the first time."

Fans haven't had a chance to see McIntosh at all yet given he wasn't even able to play in the preseason, so McIntosh described the kind of player he's bringing to the field on Thursday night.

"Elusive, explosive. Just a playmaker," McIntosh said "Just go out there and do what I do best, make guys miss, catch the ball. Do my job and do it at a high level. I've got my brothers depending on me so I know I've got to go out there and execute."

The only player fully ruled out for Thursday night is safety Jerrick Reed II, who suffered a torn ACL in this loss to the Rams on Sunday. He is expected to be placed on injured reserve with cornerback Coby Bryant set to be added back to the roster. Bryant has missed the last eight games while on injured reserve with a toe injury.

"Coby is ready to go," Carroll said. "He wants to play so bad. It's been a long haul for him to wait to get back out there. And we know he's physical and he's aggressive and he makes things happen. And so maybe we don't lose much there."

Reed – a sixth-round pick in this year's NFL Draft – is tied for third in the league with seven tackles on special teams. While he hadn't seen any time on defense this year, he carved out an impactful role on special teams.

"He's been great," Carroll said. "He's been great on special teams. He was really one of the leaders for us. It really had been a highlight. So we lose kind of the spark plays that he's made, you know, chasing punts and kicks."

Tackle Abe Lucas continued to work his way back from a knee injury and saw increased work in practice this week. He's officially listed as questionable to play, but Carroll said Lucas would not be in the lineup on Thursday night.

"Abe got his first on-field work yesterday," Carroll said. "Full speed, pads and the whole thing after practice. He did quite well. So he won't make it for this game though."

The Seahawks would need to make a roster move to add Lucas to their active roster before he can be eligible to play.

Wide receiver Dareke Young (abdomen) is also listed as doubtful with an abdominal injury.