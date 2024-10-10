How to watch Washington vs. Iowa

The University of Washington Huskies (4-2, 2-1 Big Ten) are traveling to Iowa City, where they'll play the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday morning.

The Huskies are coming off a 27-17 win over then-No. 10 Michigan at Husky Stadium but won’t play another home game in October.

After the Iowa game, Washington has a bye week before traveling to Indiana on Oct. 26. The Huskies' next home game is Nov. 2 against USC.

What time is the UW-Iowa game?

The game kicks off at 9:10 a.m. PT at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.

What TV channel is the UW-Iowa game on?

The Washington-Iowa football game is on FOX 13 Seattle and on the FOX Sports app. Jason Benetti, Brock Huard and Allison Williams will be calling the action.

How can I listen to the UW-Iowa game on the radio?

The game will be broadcast on the Washington Sports Network from Learfield. Tony Castricone will handle play-by-play duties, with former Husky tight end Cameron Cleeland as analyst and Elise Woodward providing sideline reports.

Coverage begins four hours before kickoff on Seattle's SportsRadio KJR 93.3 FM with "Husky Gameday." Statewide coverage starts two hours before kickoff on the 16-station Washington Sports Network.

The broadcast will also be available on Sirius/XM channel 97 or 195, and through the Huskies Gameday mobile app and Varsity app. The Husky Football Coach's Show airs Mondays at 6 p.m. PT.

Huskies-Hawkeyes matchup history

Washington and Iowa have faced off six times in the programs' histories — three in the regular season and three (the most recent games) in bowl matchups. The teams have split the series, each winning three games.

The first meeting took place in Seattle in the 1937 season opener for both teams, a 14-0 Washington win. The game marked the varsity debut of legendary Iowa quarterback Nile Kinnick, who would win the Heisman Trophy two years later in 1939.

The most recent Washington-Iowa game was 29 years ago at the 1995 Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas, where the Hawkeyes defeated the Pac-10 co-champions 38-18.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Is Hurricane Milton worse than Katrina in New Orleans? Here's what we know

Bellevue burglary spree sparks fear after chilling bedroom footage

Boeing withdraws contract offer after talks with striking workers break down

Hurricane Milton: Flooded apartments in Clearwater, FL

Here's how much it will cost to go skiing, snowboarding in WA this year

Historic Pier 70 on Seattle's waterfront for sale: What’s the price?

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.