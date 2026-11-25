The Brief The Cougs will welcome the San Diego State Aztecs Saturday, Nov. 28 at Martin Stadium in WSU football's final game of the season. The Aztecs are coming hot off a walk-off win against No. 17 Boise State and a clinching of the Pac-12 Conference Championship game next month. Saturday marks Senior Night for WSU football as 12 seniors will be recognized for their contribution to the WSU football program.



The Washington State Cougars (2-9) will wrap up their season when they play against the San Diego State Aztecs (6-5) on Saturday, Nov. 28 at Martin Stadium in Pullman.

The backstory:

San Diego State clinches title game

Because of a unique flex schedule, the Cougars will face off against the Aztecs, who secured a walk-off win against Boise State last weekend and a spot in the Dec. 4 Pac-12 Conference championship game.

San Diego and Washington State previously faced off in a Halloween match-up that saw the Aztecs triumph over the Cougs in a bitter 26-20 defeat for the Washington State team that has only recently developed a more impactful offensive program.

Big picture view:

Breakout WSU players, including redshirt freshman quarterback Owen Eshelman and running back Kirby Vorhees on the offense and Keith Brown leading the defense, are expected to highlight plays for the Cougs on Saturday.

Keep reading for details about the WSU Cougars vs San Diego State game, and how to watch it live.

When is the WSU vs San Diego State game?

Kickoff for the Washington State vs San Diego State game is set for Saturday, Nov. 28 at 3:30 p.m. PST.

Where is the WSU vs Texas State game?

The San Diego Aztecs will travel to Pullman to take on the Washington State Cougars at Martin Stadium.

How to watch the WSU vs Texas State game

The WSU vs San Diego State game will air on The CW.

For streaming options, look for the game on YouTube TV and FUBO.

How to listen to WSU vs Texas State

Fans across the region can listen to every Washington State game on the Cougar Sports Network. According to the university, broadcasts begin two hours before kickoff.

On Sirius XM, the game can be heard on Sports Play-by-Play channels 266 or 976.

You can download the WSU Cougars Gameday app to listen.

More on the Cougs

Local perspective:

Saturday marks Senior Night for WSU. 12 seniors will be recognized prior to kickoff: CB Kai Rapolla, WR Darrius Clemons, CB Khamari Terrell, CB Jalil Tucker, TE Hudson Cedarlund, OL Jonny Lester, OL Maximus McCree, DE Jack Procter, DL Paul Hutson III, TE Jack Pedersen, DE Linus Zunk and LB Keith Brown.

