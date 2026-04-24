George Kirby, Josh Naylor lead Seattle Mariners to 3-2 win over Cardinals

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The Brief George Kirby won his third consecutive start, allowing five hits and two runs in six innings. He was lifted after giving up leadoff single in the seventh. Josh Naylor broke a 2-2 tie when he led off the sixth by slamming a fastball 418 feet off Andre Pallante. Cole Young and Dominic Canzone drove in the other two runs for Seattle in the victory.



George Kirby won his third consecutive start, Josh Naylor hit a solo home run and the Seattle Mariners beat the St. Louis Cardinals 3-2 on Friday night.

Kirby (4-2) allowed five hits and two runs in six innings. He was lifted after giving up leadoff single in the seventh.

Andrés Muñoz, an All Star in 2025, worked the ninth for his fourth save.

The Mariners have played 10 one-run games this season, going 4-6. St. Louis fell to 11-3 in games decided by two runs or fewer in 2026.

Seattle has won five consecutive games and six of its seven games against the Cardinals.

Naylor broke a 2-2 tie when he led off the sixth by slamming a fastball 418 feet off Andre Pallante (2-2). Naylor had a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth of Seattle’s 5-4 win over the Athletics on Wednesday.

Pallante struck out eight and walked three while giving up four hits in 5 1/3 innings.

The Cardinals rallied from a 2-0 deficit when Masyn Winn hit a two-out bloop single to short right, scoring Jordan Walker and Nolan Gorman.

Seattle went up 1-0 in the second. Former Cardinal Randy Arozarena led off with a double and scored on a two-out single to center by Cole Young.

The Mariners extended their lead to 2-0 on a two-out single by Dominic Canzone to drive in Naylor in the fourth inning.

Up next

RHP Bryan Woo (1-2, 2.25) was set to start for Seattle on Saturday against LHP Matthew Liberatore (0-1, 3.67).

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

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