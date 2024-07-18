Kirkland senior living center a hub for new Seawolves rugby fans

In Rugby, it’s called a line out – a way to restart the game. But for those at the Iron and Steel Bistro, every line out is their cue to do something else.

"We have our cup of tea," joked Bonnie Lee.

Whatever’s in that glass, it’s a drinking game of sorts for a group of women at the Morning Star Senior Living Center in Kirkland, who have become die-hard Seawolves fans from the moment they saw a match on TV.

"We just got enthralled," resident Kathy Meehan said. "We don’t understand it all, but we all bought our T-Shirts and we call ourselves the ‘She-Wolves.’ "

Added Lee: "We had a lot of questions about it. So we googled it, did a lot of research, and we tried to figure it all out."

That’s when bartender Arthur Pennock stepped in.

"I was like, we should invite them down here and have them show us how to play it," Pennock said.

"Good day, guys, Sam Windsor with the Seawolves here. We have it on good authority that there are some Superfans here. We’ve got some treats. We’re gonna surprise em."

And that’s exactly what they did, taking pictures and answering all questions the ladies had.

"You know, it’s just a real highlight of our day, probably the week, maybe even the month!" Lee said.

"Coming in here and they're cheering for us, and clapping for us and having our backs on Sunday is probably the best feeling in the world," Seawolves flanker Reid Watson Davis said.

And you can be sure, with the playoffs up next, the She-Wolves will be ready to cheer the Seawolves on - glass in hand, of course, ready for the next line out.

"Rugby’s about singing songs and playing games - they fit right in with the culture," Windsor said of the team's new fans.

The group of ladies will also get the full playoff experience on Sunday. The team confirmed they will have a chance to attend their first match - sure to add to an already boisterous crowd at Starfire Stadium in Tukwila. The game is at 6pm and tickets are on sale on the team's website.