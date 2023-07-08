Kole Lind reaches one-year deal with Kraken

article

The Seattle Kraken have agreed to a one-year deal with winger Kole Lind worth $775,000.

Lind, 24, spent the entire season with AHL Coachella Valley after appearing in 23 games for the Kraken in the 2021-22 season.

Lind had 62 points with 30 goals and 32 assists in 72 regular season games with the Firebirds this year, which were all new career-highs at the AHL level. The 30 goals led the team and he was second in points behind the 67 of Max McCormick.

Lind led the AHL in postseason scoring with 31 points on nine goals and 22 assists in 26 games played in the team's run to the Calder Cup Finals. The 22 assists led the AHL and the nine goals ranked second in the playoffs. His 31 points were the most in an AHL postseason since Jason Krog had 38 for the Chicago Wolves in 2008.

Lind had two goals and six assists during his 23 games played for the Kraken during their debut season. Lind will have a chance to compete for a fourth line role with the Kraken again this year.

Lind was tendered a qualifying offer as a restricted free agent by the Kraken. He elected not to go to salary arbitration and reached the agreement with the team on Saturday.

Defensemen Vince Dunn and Cale Fleury are both restricted free agents that have elected to go to salary arbitration. Defenseman Will Borgen initially had as well before reaching a two-year deal with the team earlier this week.