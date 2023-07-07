Kraken reach two-year deal with defenseman Will Borgen

article

The Seattle Kraken have avoided salary arbitration with defenseman Will Borgen as the two sides reached an agreement on a two-year contract worth $2.7 million in average annual value

Borgen, 26, set career-highs across the board last year with the Kraken in his first full season as a regular in the NHL. Borgen had three goals and 17 assists for 20 points in 82 games played for Seattle last year. He began the year on the third pair with Carson Soucy before being bumped up to second pair duty with Jamie Oleksiak at midseason.

Borgen added a goal and two assists in 14 playoff games for Seattle as well. Borgen was one of just 14 players last season to have 200 hits and 80 blocked shots.

The Kraken gave Borgen a qualifying offer as a restricted free agent ahead of the start of NHL free agency last Saturday. Borgen, Vince Dunn and Cale Fleury then all elected for salary arbitration, which would have taken place between July 20 and August 4.

Instead, Borgen's new deal locks him in for the next two years, which includes his final restricted free agent season and one year of unrestricted free agency. It's a sizable raise for Borgen as he earned just $900,000 a season over the last two years with Seattle.