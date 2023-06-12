Kraken sign 2022 second-round pick Jani Nyman

article

The Seattle Kraken have signed 2022 second-round draft pick Jani Nyman to a three-year entry level contract worth an average of $950,000 a year.

Nyman, 18, is a six-foot-2, 212-pound right wing that played in 29 games for Ilves Tampere of Liiga, the top professional league in Finland. He had 10 goals and four assists for Ilves last season. He also had an assist in six playoff games.

Nyman was also a part of Team Finland for the World Junior Championships in January. He had two goals and an assist in five games played before Finland was eliminated by Sweden in the quarterfinals.

"We are excited to officially welcome Jani to our organization," general manager Ron Francis said in a statement. "He was one of his team’s top scorers at the World Junior Championships and had an impressive season as the youngest player on his team’s roster in Finland's top league, the Liiga, last year. We’re looking forward to his continued development."

All three of Seattle's second-round picks from last year's draft class have all now signed their entry-level deals with the team. Nyman was the second of the three picks with winger Jagger Firkus and goaltender Niklas Kokko last year.

Nyman played the majority of the 2021-22 season with KOOVEE of Mestis, the second-highest men’s professional league in Finland. Nyman had 35 total points with 18 goals and 17 assists in 34 games played and was twice named the league's rookie of the month. The strong season buoyed Nyman's draft stock and he was the 49th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.

Because Nyman hasn't played in the Canadian Hockey Leagues, he would be eligible to play for the Coachella Valley Firebirds next season if the Kraken elect to bring him over from Finland. They could also elect to continue his development overseas for another season before making a move to North America.