March Madness 2024: Guide for watching the NCAA tournament

article

One of the biggest tournaments is just days away from tip-off.

The 2024 NCAA Division I men's and women's basketball tournaments start this weekend with Selection Sunday, when the full brackets are revealed.

In the next few weeks, 68 teams will play single-elimination games in the men's and women's tournaments. All teams aim to be the remaining four and then be crowned national champions.

Below is a guide on what to know for March Madness.

When does the men's tournament start?

Selection Sunday: 3 p.m. PT on March 17

First Four: March 19-20

First round: March 21-22

Second round: March 23-24

Sweet 16: March 28-29

Elite Eight: March 30-31

Final Four: Saturday, April 6 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

NCAA championship game: Monday, April 8 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

When does the women's tournament start?

Selection Sunday: 5 p.m. PT Sunday, March 17 on ESPN

First Four: March 20-21

First round: March 22-23

Second round: March 24-25

Sweet 16: March 29-30

Elite Eight : March 31-April 1

Final Four: Friday, April 5 at 7p.m. with the second semifinal starting 30 minutes after the first game ends. Both will be broadcast on ESPN and hosted at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

NCAA championship game: Sunday, April 7 at 3 p.m. ET on ABC, hosted at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

When will matchups and TV schedules be revealed?

During this Sunday's selection show, seeds, matchups and game times will be revealed for the first rounds.

Washington teams that are in the tournament

This will be updated after teams are revealed on Selection Sunday.

How to watch March Madness

Games will air live on TBS, TNT and truTV for the men's tournament, and for the women's tournament, games will air on ABC and ESPN channels.

Where can I get a bracket?

The NCAA's website has multiple ways to follow along.