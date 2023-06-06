Mariners beat Padres 4-1 to snap a 3-game losing streak

article

Logan Gilbert pitched seven strong innings, Teoscar Hernández and Julio Rodriguez homered and the Seattle Mariners beat the San Diego Padres 4-1 on Tuesday night to snap a three-game losing streak.

"Awesome outing. He was on top of them all night long," Servais said about Gilbert. "It starts with the fastball. When you are commanding it early in the game you get respect from the other team with your fastball and that is what he did tonight."

Gilbert (4-3) allowed one run and three hits and had six strikeouts to help the Mariners win for only the second time in seven games.

"They (Padres) have good names all throughout the order, so you can’t really let your guard down," Gilbert said. "Just trying to execute and make those big pitches when I needed to and I felt like tonight I did a pretty good job of that."

Hernández hit a solo home run to center in the sixth off reliever Brent Honeywell (2-3) to give Seattle a 2-1 lead. Rodriguez hit a solo shot in the eighth off Steven Wilson, and Hernández added an RBI single to cap the scoring.

"I was looking for one of those pitches that he (Musgrove) has — the change-up — and he (gave) one in the strike zone and I just put a good swing on it," Hernández said.

Paul Sewald pitched a scoreless ninth for his 12th save.

"Offensively, tonight we are moving in the right direction, Servais said. "We love the home runs, no question about it."

Padres starter Joe Musgrove went five innings, giving up one run and four hits while striking out eight.

"I wasted a few pitches early on in the outing," Musgrove said. "I feel like as the game went on, I started finding the rhythm a little better, executed a little better."

San Diego’s lone run came in the third when Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a check-swing fielder’s choice to first base to score Rougned Odor from third.

"Look, both starters pitched well. He (Gilbert) outlasted ours (Musgrove) a little bit," San Diego manager Bob Melvin said. "And we gave up some runs, which is a little bit out of character for our bullpen, but when you only score one run you put a lot of pressure on them."

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners: IF J.P. Crawford (bruised right knee) returned to the lineup Tuesday after miss a game following a collision Saturday. ... LHP Marco Gonzales has a flexor strain. The Mariners hope he’s out less than a month.

Padres: IF Xander Bogaerts (left wrist soreness) remained sidelined and out of the starting lineup for a third straight game. Melvin wouldn’t rule out a Wednesday return, but it seems likelier the team would use an off say Thursday to give Bogaerts an extra day of rest.

UP NEXT

Mariners RHP George Kirby (5-4, 3.04) starts the second game of the two-game series Wednesday against RHP Michael Wacha (5-2, 3.48).