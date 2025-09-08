Josh Naylor bases loaded double leads four-run sixth inning as Seattle Mariners beat Cardinals 4-2

article

The Brief Josh Naylor's bases loaded double in the sixth inning gave the Mariners the lead in a four-run inning. Julio Rodríguez had an RBI single, and Jorge Polanco added a sacrifice fly in the inning to carry the offensive output for Seattle in the 4-2 victory. Bryan Woo allowed two runs on Alec Burleson's two-run home run in the fourth inning. Woo matched a career-high with nine strikeouts on just three hits and no walks.



Josh Naylor delivered a bases loaded double in the sixth inning that drove in two runs as the Seattle Mariners beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-2 on Monday night.

Naylor's drive was part of a four-run inning that chased St. Louis starter Miles Mikolas from the game and gave the Mariners the lead.

The rally allowed Bryan Woo to pick up his 13th victory of the year for Seattle after six strong innings. A two-run home run from Alec Burleson was the only real damage allowed by Woo, who matched a career-high with nine strikeouts while allowing just three hits and no walks.

Mikolas has carved through the Mariners' lineup through five innings with only three hits allowed on 66 pitches. However, a lead-off walk allowed to Leo Rivas helped spark the Seattle rally. Randy Arozarena singled sharply to put runners on the corners and Cardinals' manager Oliver Marmol quickly went to the bullpen with Cal Raleigh and Julio Rodríguez due up.

Gordon Graceffo walked Raleigh on four straight pitches to load the bases before Rodríguez laced a one-hopper that deflected off the glove of a diving Masyn Winn at shortstop. Rivas scored to give the Mariners their first run of the night as the bases remained packed for Naylor.

Naylor jumped on a first pitch curveball from Graceffo and one-hopped it off the wall in right-center field. Arozarena and Raleigh scored easily, but a good relay throw and a questionable send for Rodríguez saw him cut down at the plate. Nevertheless, it was enough to give Seattle their first lead of the night at 3-2.

Naylor stole third base for his 14th stolen base in 38 games with Seattle. Jorge Polanco then delivered a sacrifice fly to deep right field to make it a 4-2 Mariners lead.

Matt Brash, Eduard Bazardo and Andrés Muñoz combined to pitch three scoreless innings to put the game away for Seattle. Muñoz picked up his 33rd save of the season. A walk to Ivan Herrera in the ninth by Muñoz was the only baserunner allowed by the bullpen.

The Source: Information in this story came from TFOX 13 Seattle reporting.

