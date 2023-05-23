Report: Seahawks CB Tariq Woolen out until training camp after knee surgery

article

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen had arthroscopic surgery on Tuesday to address a knee injury, according to a report from ESPN.com.

Per Adam Schefter and Brady Henderson, Woolen is expected to be sidelined until training camp for the Seahawks after he injured his knee walking onto the practice field at organized team activities last week.

Woolen was not with the team on Monday for the first practice open to reporters. The Seahawks then made a somewhat notable move by reaching an agreement to re-sign cornerback Artie Burns on Monday afternoon. The return of Burns to the roster certainly makes more sense knowing that Woolen will be out until training camp begins in late July.

Burns appeared in just three games for the Seahawks last year. He opened training camp as the presumptive starter at right cornerback for Seattle before a hamstring injury in training camp allowed Woolen a clear path into the starting lineup. He played just 16 defensive snaps and eight special teams snaps during the 2022 season for Seattle.

Seattle released nose tackle Robert Cooper on Tuesday to clear a spot of Burns' re-signing.

Woolen made the Pro Bowl as a rookie and was a finalist for the Defensive Rookie of the Year award, which went to New York Jets cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner. He tied for the league lead in interceptions with six and had 60 tackles and 15 passes defended.