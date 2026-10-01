Cristian Roldan's 90th-minute winner lifts Seattle Sounders

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The Brief Cristian Roldan scored in the 90th minute to give the Seattle Sounders a 2-1 victory over Sporting Kansas City on Thursday night. Seattle (10-9-8) won its third straight game to extend an unbeaten run to eight. The Sounders, who have not lost since Aug. 19 against Austin, moved into seventh in the Western Conference with 38 points. Second-half substitute Sebastian Gomez tied it at 1-all in the 51st. Jordan Morris ran past the defense for a long ball, and he poked it back to a trailing Gomez while falling to the ground for a one-touch finish.



Cristian Roldan scored in the 90th minute to give the Seattle Sounders a 2-1 victory over Sporting Kansas City on Thursday night.

Seattle (10-9-8) won its third straight game to extend an unbeaten run to eight. The Sounders, who have not lost since Aug. 19 against Austin, moved into seventh in the Western Conference with 38 points.

Kansas City (6-18-3) has allowed 65 goals this season.

André Luiz opened the scoring for Sporting KC in the 44th minute. Stephen Afrifa deflected a clearance attempt deep in Seattle’s end and it fell to the feet of Luiz for a left-footed finish. Luiz, who SKC acquired from Greek powerhouse Olympiacos in August, has five goals in the last four games.

Second-half substitute Sebastian Gomez tied it at 1-all in the 51st. Jordan Morris ran past the defense for a long ball, and he poked it back to a trailing Gomez while falling to the ground for a one-touch finish.

Morris played a through ball on a counterattack in the final minutes that Sporting KC defender Wyatt Meyer got to first, but it deflected off Roldan into the back of the net.

Seattle has tallied 11 goals in its last five contests.

Up next

Kansas City: Returns home to play Portland on Oct. 10.

Seattle: Plays at New England on Oct. 10.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

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