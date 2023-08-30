Seahawks claim CB Kyu Blu Kelly, LB Drake Thomas off waivers

article

The Seattle Seahawks claimed cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly off waivers from the Baltimore Ravens and linebacker Drake Thomas off waivers from the Las Vegas Raiders as the team continues to make tweaks to its roster following cuts on Tuesday.

Veteran cornerback Artie Burns was released and linebacker Jon Rhattigan was waived to clear room for the additions of Kelly and Thomas to the roster.

Kelly was a fifth-round selection out of Stanford in this year's NFL Draft by the Ravens. He played over 100 snaps during the preseason at cornerback for Baltimore but was among the team's cuts on Tuesday.

Jim Nagy – a former Seahawks scout that is now the director of the Senior Bowl – shared via Twitter that Kelly "is such a Seahawky corner. We had fringe Top-100 grade on Kyu for (the) Senior Bowl, but then he slid on draft day because of a low-4.5 time at (the NFL) Combine. Another good young depth level player for Hawks secondary."

Kelly's father, Brian, played 11 seasons in the NFL and won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2002. Kelly was a four-year starter at Stanford and had 148 career tackles with three interceptions, a sack and a forced fumble.

Thomas went undrafted out of North Carolina State this spring as signed with the Raiders as a free agent. He appeared in 47 career games at NC State with 292 total tackles, 19.0 sacks and four interceptions.

He played 87 snaps at linebacker this preseason for the Raiders.

Burns and Rhattigan were both released to accommodate the additions of Kelly and Thomas. As a vested veteran, Burns' contract was terminated and he immediately becomes a free agent. Rhattigan will have to go through the waiver process.

Additionally, safeties Joey Blount and Jonathan Sutherland, and linebacker Vi Jones all cleared waivers and landed on Seattle's injured reserve list after being waived/injured on Tuesday. Sutherland was given an injury settlement and released from injured reserve and will be able to sign elsewhere when the settlement expires.