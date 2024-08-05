Seattle Seahawks could be nearing deal with Connor Williams

article

The Seattle Seahawks may be close to adding a veteran name to their center competition in the coming days.

NFL agent Drew Rosenhaus told the Joe Rose Show on 560 WQAM in Miami on Monday that former Dolphins center Connor Williams could sign with a team in the next few days. Williams had a visit with Seattle at the start of training camp and Rosenhaus mentioned the Seahawks specifically in his reply.

"He’s in negotiations with the Seahawks and there’s a few other teams," Rosenhaus said. "I wouldn’t be surprised if Connor signs within the next 48 to 72 hours."

Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reported on Monday afternoon that Williams had a visit with the Baltimore Ravens on Monday as well. So the Seahawks do appear to have some competition for Williams' services.

Head coach Mike Macdonald said after practice on Monday that Seattle's center competition between Olu Oluwatimi and Nick Harris remains "open" with both players having seen reps with the first-team offense throughout training camp.

"It’s open," Macdonald said. "Nick’s done a nice job. He’s pushing Olu."

Oluwatimi started just one game during his rookie season for Seattle last year. Meanwhile, Harris – a former Washington Husky standout – has made four starts while appearing in 40 games overall for the Cleveland Browns the last three years.

Williams has a far more substantive resume, though he's coming off a torn ACL sustained in December with Miami. He's a six-year NFL veteran that has started 77 out of 83 games played in the league with the Dolphins and Dallas Cowboys. He primarily played left guard with the Cowboys, but was a center in Miami.

"Coming off injuries, things like that, the timetable’s a little up in the air," Macdonald said following Williams' visit. "We’ll see where it goes."

Rosenhaus said that Williams will be fully ready for the first week of the season.

"He’s healthy," Rosenhaus said. "He’s going to be able to play in the first game. It is the most amazing recovery I have ever seen in my career."

Of course, it's an agent's job to promote his player as well, so exactly where Williams is at remains a little uncertain.

If the Seahawks can reach an agreement with Williams, it could be the fix to a position that has been problematic for Seattle the last few seasons. Evan Brown wore down last season as the year progressed, and Austin Blythe had his struggles at the position in 2022 as well.

MORE SEAHAWKS NEWS