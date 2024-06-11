Seattle Seahawks to have joint practices with Titans

article

The Seattle Seahawks will have a pair of practices with the Tennessee Titans in Nashville ahead of a preseason matchup between the two teams in August.

The Seahawks will practice with the Titans on August 14-15 at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park, and then play their second preseason game on August 17 at Nissan Stadium before returning to Seattle.

It's one more sign of the changing times for the Seahawks under new head coach Mike Macdonald. Joint practices are something the team did not do at any point during Pete Carroll's 14 years heading the program.

"I think we control practice better the way we do it," Carroll said last August. "Look how hard we were running against each other the other day. More than that, we cherish the preseason games. We use the preseason games. I’ve done those practices before, but we feel like we can keep our focus and stay within the stuff we need to do.

"There’s been a couple of teams that’s asked over the years. I think they know we don’t do it, so we don’t get a lot of it. I don’t want to travel and stay in somebody else’s place for a week. It’s crazy to me. We’re always open to it. We do talk about it. It’s not like we’re closed-minded about it. We haven’t had the right setup."

Titans head coach Brian Callahan told reporters on Tuesday they had reached out through the league about hosting joint practices with Seattle and Macdonald was onboard with the idea.

"Excited about it. It's great work. I love joint practices. We'll get two days of really good work against Seattle. … It's great. I'm looking forward to it," Callahan said.

The plan for the Seahawks is to practice on Monday and Tuesday in Seattle following their preseason opener with the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday, August 10. They will fly to Tennessee on Tuesday night and practice with the Titans the following two days. Friday will consist of their typical

"It's interesting," outside linebacker Boye Mafe said. "For my career, I've never had a joint practice, so this is going to be my first time doing a joint practice. I'm excited. You know, some new opportunity. We'll see how it plays out and, you know, how honestly what it will feel like to go to travel to Tennessee, practice with them for a couple of days."

While both teams had different head coaches, the two teams met last December in Nashville with the Seahawks earning a 20-17 victory.

MORE SEAHAWKS NEWS