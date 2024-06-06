Seattle Seahawks expected to add QB P.J. Walker

article

The Seattle Seahawks are expected to sign quarterback P.J. Walker to add a third passer to their roster ahead of next week's mandatory mini-camp, a source confirmed to FOX 13 Seattle.

Walker, 29, has appeared in 21 games with nine starts over the last four seasons with the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns. He's posted a 5-4 record as a starter while throwing for 2,135 yards with six touchdowns and 16 interceptions.

Walker will join Geno Smith and Sam Howell at quarterback for the Seahawks, who haven't had a third quarterback under contract this offseason since they released undrafted free agent signer Chevan Cordeiro in early May.

Walker was an undrafted free agent signing out of Temple by the Indianapolis Colts in 2017. He spent time on the team's practice squad over three seasons, but was never a part of their active roster in the regular season.

Walker had a breakout performance with the Houston Roughnecks in the relaunch of the XFL in early 2020 before the league shuttered due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Walker led the Roughnecks to a 5-0 record with 1,338 yards, 15 touchdowns and four interceptions.

The success in the XFL led Walker to an opportunity with the Panthers where he stuck as a backup option to Teddy Bridgewater, Sam Darnold, Cam Newton, and Baker Mayfield. Walker won four of his seven starts in three years with the Panthers, throwing for 2,135 yards with six touchdowns and 16 interceptions.

Walker signed with the Browns last year to back up Deshaun Watson. He made two starts for Cleveland, including one against the Seahawks in Week 8. Walker was 15 for 31 with 248 yards and a touchdown, but a late interception by Julian Love helped set up Jaxon Smith-Njigba's game-winning touchdown in a 24-20 victory.

MORE SEAHAWKS NEWS