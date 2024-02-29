Seattle Seawolves, FOX 13 renew partnership; 7 games to broadcast locally on FOX 13+

The Seattle Seawolves Rugby Club and FOX 13 Seattle are continuing their partnership and have announced seven matches will be broadcast on FOX 13+ (KZJO).

According to the Seattle Seawolves, the organization aims to provide Western Washington with a vibrant array of Major League Rugby home and away matches for dedicated fans. Their partnership also aims to create new Seawolves and rugby enthusiasts.

HARRISON, NEW JERSEY - JUNE 25: Ross Neal #14 of the Seattle Seawolves is tackled by Conor McManus #21 of Rugby New York in the second half during the Major League Rugby Championship at Red Bull Arena on June 25, 2022 in Harrison, New Jersey. (Photo Expand

The Seawolves are also partnering with ROOT SPORTS and ROOT SPORTS Plus for local and regional match broadcasts. In addition to local coverage, the Seawolves will be featured in four nationally televised matches on FS2 throughout the 2024 regular season.

2024 Seawolves Live Match Broadcast Schedule on FOX 13+

3/2 vs. San Diego Legion – 7 PM PT kick – FOX 13+ & The Rugby Network

3/16 @ Utah Warriors – 6 PM PT kick – FOX 13+ & The Rugby Network

4/20 @ New England Free Jacks – 11 AM PT kick – FOX 13+ & The Rugby Network

5/3 vs. Anthem Rugby Carolina – 7:30 PM PT kick – FOX 13+ & The Rugby Network

5/24 vs. Old Glory DC – 7:30 PM kick – FOX 13+ & The Rugby Network

6/9 vs. Utah Warriors – 7 PM PT kick – FOX 13+ & The Rugby Network

6/22 vs. Rugby Football Club Los Angeles – 7 PM PT kick – FOX 13+ & The Rugby Network

Seattle Seawolves half-season memberships and single-match tickets can be purchased here.