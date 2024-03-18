Where to watch March Madness on streaming devices, broadcast

College basketball fans are eagerly awaiting the start of March Madness, which will begin this week.

Thousands will fill out those brackets in hopes of winning the office poll or at least a bit of respect now that the matchups have been set on Selection Sunday.

Who will win it all? UConn is the No. 1 overall seed and the trendy pick to claim a sixth overall title and become the first team to repeat as NCAA champion since Florida in 2006-07. Other top seeds are Houston, Purdue and North Carolina.

How to watch March Madness

Every game of the men’s tournament will be aired — here is a schedule that will be updated with matchups — either on CBS, TBS, TNT or TruTV and their digital platforms, including Paramount+.

TBS will handle the Final Four and national title game this year.

According to CBS Sports, viewers can also watch the March Madness Live app, where you can watch every game.

Who is playing?

Defending national champion UConn is the No. 1 overall seed after sweeping the Big East regular-season and tournament titles. Houston, Purdue and North Carolina also are top seeds.

Their opening games: UConn vs. Stetson, Houston vs. Longwood, Purdue vs. Montana State or Grambling and North Carolina vs. Howard or Wagner.

When are the games?

The First Four is in Dayton, Ohio, and first- and second-round games March 21-24 stretch from New York City to Spokane, Washington.

Sweet 16 weekend will see games March 28-31 in Boston (East Regional), Dallas (South), Detroit (Midwest) and Los Angeles (West).

The Final Four is in Glendale, Arizona, on Saturday, April 6, with the championship game the night of Monday, April 8.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.