WSU President Kirk Schulz addresses what's next for Cougs as Pac-12 flounders

With the Pac-12 likely in its final season, what is next for Washington State University—one of its last two teams?

As of Tuesday, 10 teams are headed out the door next year; Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah are off to the Big 12. California and Stanford are moving to the ACC. Oregon, UCLA, USC and University of Washington are going to the Big Ten.

That leaves Washington State University and Oregon State in what is functionally the Pac-2.

Last week, a judge ruled in favor of WSU and Oregon State to keep a temporary restraining order preventing the Pac-12 conference from meeting as a board. The two schools want control of the Pac-12 brand to preserve its future.

WSU President Kirk Schulz says there is no definitive timeline for the lawsuit, and he expects it will be several weeks or months before there's any clear answers. The question still remains—what conference will the Cougs be in this time next year?

Schulz says that still isn't known.

"We are also continuing to engage in fact-finding conversations with the Mountain West Conference and will discuss a variety of different partnership opportunities and options with them," wrote Schulz.

Next up on the Cougs schedule is their Pac-12 buddy, Oregon State. The Beavers come to Pullman for a top 25 matchup. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. Saturday.

You can read Schulz's full statement on the Office of the President's website.