Bill Nye the Science Guy celebrating 30 years, speaking at McCaw Hall about climate change

Chances are, some of your favorite days in school were when you got to watch "Bill Nye the Science Guy." Believe it or not, the Seattle-taped show is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year!

During its six seasons from 1993-1998, the show won 19 Emmy Awards. While "Bill Nye the Science Guy" was primarily a kids show, he's gone on to host "Bill Nye Saves the World" on Netflix and most recently "The End Is Nye" on Peacock.

If you didn't know, Nye actually started his career in Seattle at Boeing, where he worked as an engineer for more than 20 years. During his time there, he developed a hydraulic pressure resonance suppressor for Boeing 747 planes.

On Tuesday, Nye is speaking at McCaw Hall in Seattle about changing the world through fighting climate change. The show is at 7:30 and tickets are still available.

Nye joined Studio 13 Live on Tuesday to talk about the event and his journey to becoming everybody's "science guy!"